5 new joint venture ASC deals

Becker's has reported on five joint-venture ASC deals in the last 30 days:

1. Chicago-based Regent Surgical Health is partnering with Ascension Texas for a robotic-equipped joint venture orthopedic ASC in Austin.

2. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based orthopedic chain InReach Physical Therapy is opening an outpatient clinic in Hillsboro, Ore., with network partner Physical Rehabilitation Network.

3. Altoona, Wis.-based Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and its partner, physician-owned management and development company Surgical Management Professionals, are building a new clinic and ASC.

4. Two independent physician practice owners are building a new center in Bethlehem, N.Y. Ophthalmologists Michael Pokabla, DO, owner of Glaucoma Consultants of The Capital Region, and Edward Wladis, MD, owner of Lions Eye Institute, both based in Slingerlands, will share ownership of the new center.

5. HCA Healthcare acquired an interest in San Antonio-based Stone Oak Surgery Center, in collaboration with 11 physician partners. The multispecialty ASC offers services in orthopedics, pain management, podiatry and spinal surgery, according to a news release shared with Becker's. It spans 5,970 square feet and includes two operating rooms, one procedure room, three pre-op bays and five post-anesthesia bays.