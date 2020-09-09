5 hospitals, health systems with new ASCs

Five hospitals and health systems opened or announced ASC developments in August:

1. Vail (Colo.) Health is building a medical health center in Dillon, Colo., that will feature a surgery center.

2. Rinehart Surgery Center, an affiliate of Orlando (Fla.) Health, opened in Lake Mary, Fla.

3. Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare is seeking state permission to build an ASC inside the Hartford HealthCare Family Medical Center in Plainfield, Conn.

4. Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension St. Thomas and Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International broke ground on an ASC in Murfreesboro, Tenn., Aug. 20.

5. San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital opened a 15,744-square-foot ASC in Boerne, Texas.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.