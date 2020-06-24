4 surgery center projects delayed due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays for four surgery center projects:

Maryville, Ill.-based Anderson Healthcare postponed a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new ASC due to COVID-19-related inspection delays.

Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Care delayed opening its $130 million facility in Pleasant Prairie, Wis. Offering general surgery, orthopedics, urology and pediatrics, the facility was scheduled to open June 8.

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System plans to open a hospital in Minocqua, Wis., in July. The hospital's April opening was delayed in case of a local COVID-19 surge.

Medical Facilities Corp. said COVID-19 affected the opening of St. Luke's Surgery Center in St. Louis, but that it expected the center would begin to perform cases in the third quarter of 2020.

