4 new joint-venture ASCs

From New York to Texas, here are four joint-venture ASCs opened or announced in the past month:

1. Virginia Eye Consultants and partner ophthalmology network CVP opened an ASC.

2. Compass Surgical Partners is finishing up an ASC in Asheville, N.C. The Western Carolina Surgery Center is a joint venture among Compass and AdventHealth Henderson, Asheville ENT, Carolina Ophthalmology and Emerge Orthopaedics.

3. Texas Health Resources, Surgical Care Affiliates and surgeons opened Texas Health Surgery Center, a multispecialty facility, in Waxahachie.

4. Regent Surgical Health, Orthopedic Associates of Long Island (N.Y.) and Long Island, N.Y.-based Catholic Health opened a multispecialty ASC, dubbed PrecisionCare Surgery Center.