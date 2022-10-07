4 new joint venture ASC deals

Four joint venture ASC deals Becker's has reported in the last 60 days, including one involving one of New York's top-rated ASCs:

1. Mercy Hospital is building a 13,500-square-foot ASC in Durango, Colo. with orthopedic specialists.

2. Physicians Realty Trust, through a joint venture with Dallas-based MedProperties Realty Advisors, acquired Calko Medical Center in New York City for $81.5 million. The complex includes the Brooklyn Surgery Center, which Newsweek ranked the fourth-best ASC in New York and the top surgery center in Brooklyn.

3. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth partnered with Chillicothe, Ohio-based Great Seal Medical Group to develop several ASCs throughout Ohio and across the upper Midwest region. The joint venture will begin with a multispecialty ASC with orthopedic services powered by ValueHealth's Muve program, which specializes in providing value-based outpatient total joint replacements.

4. Altoona, Wis.-based Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and its partner, physician-owned management and development company Surgical Management Professionals, are building a new clinic and ASC.