3 Virginia health systems planned or spent $435M on ASCs in November

In November, three Virginia health systems opened or planned ASCs costing a combined $435 million.

Here are the three ASCs:

Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University Health is opening a $384 million outpatient tower featuring an ASC. ​​The 17-story facility consolidates services provided in at least seven other buildings. Nearly every outpatient specialty will be available in the new tower. Virginia Physicians for Women opened a $16 million headquarters with an ASC in suburban Richmond, Va. The two-story, 41,000-square-foot facility in Midlothian, which houses the practice's administrative office, surgical center and clinic, will allow the practice to increase its daily patient volume by 20 percent.

Arlington-based Virginia Hospital Center purchased a $34.5 million building to set up an orthopedic ASC in McClean, Va. The building's tenants include Richmond-based physician practice OrthoVirginia. The tenants have lease agreements and will continue to rent the space.