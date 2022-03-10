3 new joint-venture ASCs

Since the last week of February, three joint-venture ASCs have opened in Virginia, Tennessee and Arizona.

1. Dulles, Va.-based StoneSprings Hospital Center opened a $6.8 million, 18,630-square-foot orthopedic ASC in Sterling, Va. The ASC, Stone Springs Ambulatory Surgery Center, is a joint venture with 16 physician partners.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Portsmouth, N.H.-based Atlantic Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine opened a joint venture ASC in Portsmouth. Eight physician partners at Atlantic Orthopaedics have partial ownership in the ASC, which is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

3. Phoenix-based OrthoArizona cut the ribbon on its Pima Center in Scottsdale, Ariz. The practice partnered with Phoenix-based HonorHealth and Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Sovereign Healthcare to build the 50,000-square-foot, two-story building that includes an ASC.