3 new joint-venture ASCs

Several ASCs owned by joint ventures have been opened or announced in 2022 so far.

Here are three new joint-venture ASCs Becker's has covered in February:

1. Construction of Portsmouth, N.H.-based New England Center for Orthopaedic Surgery has been completed. The 11,000-square-foot ASC is a joint venture between Portsmouth, N.H.-based Atlantic Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine and Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

2. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Apricus Health is adding four ASCs in the state this year. One of them, Apricus Health Surgery Center of Surprise (Ariz.), is a joint venture with Surprise-based Peak Heart & Vascular. It will employ 60 staff and include three operating rooms, one catheterization lab and 13 patient care bays.

3. Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and San Francisco-based Dignity Health are opening a 15,648-square-foot joint-venture ASC in Citrus Heights, Calif.