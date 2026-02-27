Orthopedic groups set their sights on the ASC space

By: Cameron Cortigiano

With CMS planning to remove nearly 300 musculoskeletal procedures from its inpatient-only list in 2026, orthopedic groups have shifted their attention to outpatient and ASC settings to capitalize on the changes. 

Here are five recent orthopedic-focused ASCs and outpatient centers being opened, planned or built, as reported by Becker’s since Feb. 12:

  1. Saginaw, Mich.-based Covenant HealthCare will break ground April 8 on a $25 million, 25,700-square-foot orthopedic facility.
  2. The Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic opened an outpatient orthopedic and spine surgery center in Johnson City, N.Y.
  3. Madison-based Orthopedic & Spine Centers of Wisconsin cut the ribbon on a new ASC in Middleton, Wis.
  4. Little Rock-based Ortho Arkansas began construction on a more than 47,000-square-foot surgery center in North Little Rock, Ark.
  5. Bettendorf, Iowa-based ORA Orthopedic cut the ribbon on a 113,000-square-foot medical facility and administrative headquarters, a $50 million investment.

