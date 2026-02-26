7 new ASCs across the South 

ASCs have been cropping up across the South in 2026 as hospitals, health systems and other stakeholders look to expand access to surgical services and shift towards value-based care.

Here are seven new ASC developments in the South, as reported by Becker’s since Jan. 1, 2026:

1. The Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center opened Colony Park North, a hospital outpatient facility designed to expand access to specialty care and same-day surgery in Ridgeland, Miss., and the surrounding area.

2. Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health and Clemson (S.C.) University broke ground on a 90,000-square-foot medical facility that will include an ASC.

3. Austin (Texas) Regional Clinic opened a new location in Round Rock, Texas. ARC Greenlaw Specialty includes 17 exam rooms, three procedure rooms, an onsite lab and radiology services.

4. Jonesboro, Ark.-based St. Bernards Healthcare opened its new Hand & Wrist Center on Jan. 15.

5.Johnson City (Tenn.) Eye Surgery Center held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate its opening Jan. 15.

6.Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and Boston-based Mass General Brigham launched a joint venture partnership to expand access to outpatient services in Florida, starting with a radiation oncology center that is set to open in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., later this year.

7. Methodist Richardson (Texas) Medical Center opened a new ASC.