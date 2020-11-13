2 ASC construction projects completed in Las Vegas

Nigro Construction wrapped up two ASC construction projects, the firm announced Nov. 12.

Three things to know:

1. Tenant improvement work on the 11,688-square-foot Surgeons Surgery Center in Las Vegas was completed in March. The ASC has four operating rooms.

2. In August, construction finished on the 13,780-square-foot Last Vegas Institute for Advanced Surgery, a single-story facility with four operating rooms.

3. Nigro Construction is a family-owned and operated company with experience working on retail, commercial, hospitality and medical properties.

