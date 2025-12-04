Hawaii, Queen’s Health to develop outpatient center 

The state of Hawaii is partnering with The Queen’s Health Systems of Honolulu and Hawaii Health Systems Corp. to build a 50,000-square-foot outpatient medical facility adjacent to a planned hospital in Kailua-Kona on Hawaii Island.

The facility is intended to serve as a specialist care hub for patients who would otherwise need to travel to other parts of the island or be airlifted to Oahu. Queen’s Health said the outpatient center will support the future hospital and improve access to care in the region, Aloha State Daily reported Dec. 3.

The state has committed $50 million in bonds to support the project, with additional funding expected through the federal Rural Health Transformation Program. The outpatient center is projected to create up to 450 jobs and help address physician retention issues on the island.

The project is part of a broader 2022 initiative by Queen’s Health that includes an 80-bed hospital and workforce housing. President and CEO Jason Chang said both the hospital and outpatient facility could open within five years, according to the report.

While construction is forthcoming, Queen’s Health surgeons are already practicing at Kona Community Hospital in Captain Cook, Hawaii, as part of the broader partnership.