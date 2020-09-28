North Dakota plastic surgery center owner, politician aims to be state health officer

North Dakota Rep. Rick Becker, MD, R-Bismarck, wants to be the state's next health officer and submitted an application to Gov. Doug Burgum to do so Sept. 25, the Bismarck Tribune reports.

Dr. Becker runs a plastic surgery center in Bismarck, N.D., and has served as a state representative since 2013.

Along with listing his credentials, he also submitted a 10-point plan to address COVID-19. The plan is a shift from what the state has done to combat the virus so far. The plan, titled #FreedomNotFearND, aims to avoid overwhelming the state's health system, but eliminates mass testing, contact tracing, reopening guidelines for businesses, and marketing campaigns around masking and social distancing.

Dr. Becker wants to abandon the attempt to stop the disease. He said, "attempting to control a globally-present virus is both naive and misguided." He wants to stop marketing material around masking and social distancing because he believes it's a waste of money.

Under his plan, Dr. Becker would allow students to be back in school full time, with mask use being optional.

Concerning senior citizens, Dr. Becker would like citizens to decide whether to wear masks. He wrote, "Some will argue that it is better to live six months with the joy of being with loved ones, than to live two years in safeguarded, but lonely isolation."

Dr. Becker would have to resign his representative seat to accept the cabinet position. He said he would not accept the role unless the governor also accepts his plan.

