New York GI practice names new COO

Gastroenterology Group of Rochester (N.Y.) named Christopher Bell its COO, the Rochester Business Journal reported Jan. 22.

Mr. Bell was previously the executive director of the Monroe County Medical Society.

Gastroenterology Group of Rochester was formed in 1999. The practice has an endoscopy center and two satellite offices.

The center has eight physicians and two advanced practice providers.

