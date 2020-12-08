Meet Biden's picks to head HHS, CDC and more

President-elect Joe Biden has selected leaders for HHS secretary, CDC director and U.S. surgeon general.

Mr. Biden's picks:

1. Xavier Becerra: HHS secretary. Mr. Becerra, the California attorney general, previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives. Click here to read more.

2. Rochelle Walensky, MD: CDC director. Dr. Walensky is the chief of infectious disease at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital. Click here to read more.

3. Vivek Murthy, MD: Surgeon general. Dr. Murthy previously served as U.S. surgeon general during President Barack Obama's administration. Click here to read more.

