Launching a solo practice? Here are 6 starting points

From creating a business plan to launching a website, The Inscriber Magazine on Oct. 16 shared six guidelines for physicians dreaming of opening and running their own healthcare practices.

Six starting points:

1. Create a comprehensive business plan that includes income and expense projections, competitor analyses and a defined target market.

2. With a business plan in hand, secure funding from a business partner, other physicians or a financial institution.

3. Consider market density and target populations when selecting a location for your practice.

4. Invest in equipment and talent.

5. Determine whether to outsource medical billing or handle it in house. Conduct extensive research and consider acquiring a lawyer, especially if choosing not to outsource.

6. Establish an easy-to-navigate website and digitally market the practice.

More articles on surgery centers:

4 new joint-venture ASCs — September 2020

Work begins on new ASC in Arizona — 3 details

SCA centers added 1,000+ new surgeons in 2020 so far: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.