Georgia Senate passes bill to regulate cosmetic surgery centers — 3 insights

The Georgia Senate passed a bill that would require cosmetic surgery centers to adhere to a set of rules and regulations, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

What you should know:

1. Cosmetic surgery centers in Georgia receive business licenses through the Secretary of State and are not categorized as healthcare facilities. Because of this, they do not have to adhere to any state healthcare legislation.

2. The Senate approved legislation March 4 requiring cosmetic surgery centers to adhere to a set of rules that will be developed by the Georgia Composite Medical Board.

3. The bill still has to be approved by the House, but the Journal-Constitution believes it has a 78 percent chance of becoming law.

