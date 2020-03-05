Outpatient surgical procedure market to hit $144B by 2026

The U.S. outpatient surgical procedure market could grow $22 billion over the course of eight years and hit $144 billion by 2026, according to a report from Verified Market Research.

What you should know:

1. Analysts said the market was valued at $122 billion in 2018.

2. They believe the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.1 percent through 2026.

3. Several other reports have similar projections, attributing the growth to an aging population and an increased desire to cut the price of healthcare.

