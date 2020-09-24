Florida dermatology, cosmetic surgery practice names new CEO

Maitland, Fla.-based Advanced Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery named Brian Griffin CEO, taking the reins from founder Matt Leavitt, DO, the Orlando Business Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. Dr. Leavitt will serve as the firm's executive chair. He founded Advanced Dermatology in 1989 and oversaw its expansion to more than 150 locations in the U.S.

2. Mr. Griffin was previously with Anthem and Express Scripts Holding Co.

3. He said he was attracted to Advanced Dermatology because of its business model. He said, "I think the most important factor was the reputation the company has enjoyed as a growth company that is committed to clinical excellence."

4. Mr. Griffin has 40 years of experience in healthcare.

