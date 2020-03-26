Andrew Cuomo, the governor guiding New York through a crisis: 3 things to know

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has captured the national spotlight with daily briefings on New York's COVID-19 crisis.

Here are three things to know:

1. Mr. Cuomo is serving his third term as New York's governor, according to People. His father is the late Mario Cuomo, a Democrat who served as New York's governor from 1983 to 1994, and his brother is a CNN anchor. On March 24, The New York Times ran an article heralding him as America's "Politician of the Moment."

2. Respondents to a Business Insider poll said they trust Mr. Cuomo's COVID-19 guidance more than they trust that of President Donald Trump. The poll ranked Mr. Cuomo as the second most trustworthy government official when it comes to COVID-19, behind Anthony Fauci, MD, the nation's top infectious disease expert.

3. Mr. Cuomo has repeatedly criticized the federal government's relief efforts for the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to The New York Times and CBS News. He called the $2 trillion stimulus bill "reckless" for providing little aid to local and state governments, and when the government sent a shipment of 400 ventilators to New York, he indicated it was far short of the 30,000 needed. "You pick the 26,000 people who are going to die because you only sent 400 ventilators," the governor said.

