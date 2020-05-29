Alabama health professionals say COVID-19-related precautions are here to stay

Several Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based healthcare clinicians believe the precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will remain at least in the short term, Tuscaloosanews.com reports.

What you should know:

1. Several health professionals are monitoring COVID-19 activity over the next six weeks to see how reopening businesses and restaurants affects the spread of the virus.

2. The Alabama Department of Health cleared elective surgical procedures to resume in the state May 1, implementing a series of safety measures to ensure patients, clinicians and employees were protected from the virus. The state is monitoring infection numbers and will halt services again if virus activity increases.

3. Some of the precautions that will remain in the near term are:

Visitation limits

Universal masking

Temperature checks

Plexiglass sneeze guards during consumer experience

Remote screening services

More articles on surgery centers:

4 COVID-19 supply considerations for ASCs

5 hospitals, health systems opening or planning ASCs

ASCs reopening to patients: Check these 7 boxes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.