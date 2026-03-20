22 new ASC leaders in Q1

As hospitals and health systems continue to align their strategic goals closer with the outpatient migration, more leaders are being appointed in the ambulatory and perioperative space.

Here are 22 ASC leadership appointments since Jan. 1, 2026:

1. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners named Lloyd Dean as an independent director on its board of directors. Mr. Dean previously served as CEO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, one of the largest nonprofit health systems in the U.S., and before that as president and CEO of San Francisco-based Dignity Health.

2. Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth appointed Brooke Lippincott as senior vice president of ambulatory services. Ms. Lippincott joins PeaceHealth from Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, where she served as senior vice president and chief ambulatory officer.

3. Dennis Bierle was selected as the new senior vice president for outpatient clinic operations for Gainsville-based UF Health. He previously served as president of CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center — Bergan Mercy in Nebraska.

4. Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Health made 17 leadership appointments under its new operating model:

Gregory Kim, MD, was promoted from clinical chief of general surgery at Sentara Medical Group to vice president and chief medical officer of surgical specialties.

Erick Vitug was promoted from senior director of neuroscience and orthopedic service lines to vice president of neuroscience and orthopedic service lines.

Rachel Carr was promoted from director of finance to ambulatory CFO.

Rebecca McMahan was promoted from executive director of business operations for primary care and medical specialties in Hampton Roads, Va., to vice president of business operations for primary care and medical specialties in Hampton Roads.

5. NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in North Central Bronx appointed Grace Hyun, MD as chief of urology. Dr. Hyun joins Jacobi and North Central Bronx Hospitals from NYU Langone, where she served as the director of pediatric urology.

6. Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health named Warren Moore as president and chief operating officer. Mr. Moore will oversee operations across the system’s hospitals, health centers and outpatient locations. He will also focus on strategic partnerships aimed at improving access to care and strengthening clinical services throughout South Jersey.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 18–20 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.