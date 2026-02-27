Sentara brings in new wave of ambulatory, surgical leadership

By: Francesca Mathewes

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Health has made 17 leadership appointments under its new operating model.

The appointments include leaders in surgical specialties and outpatient care, as well as both newly hired and promoted leaders:

  • Gregory Kim, MD, was promoted from clinical chief of general surgery at Sentara Medical Group to vice president and chief medical officer of surgical specialties.
  • Erick Vitug was promoted from senior director of neuroscience and orthopedic service lines to vice president of neuroscience and orthopedic service lines.
  • Rachel Carr was promoted from director of finance to ambulatory CFO.
  • Rebecca McMahan was promoted from executive director of business operations for primary care and medical specialties in Hampton Roads, Va., to vice president of business operations for primary care and medical specialties in Hampton Roads.

