Surgery Partners adds former CommonSpirit CEO to board of directors

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By: Patsy Newitt

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners has named Lloyd Dean as an independent director on its board of directors.

Mr. Dean previously served as CEO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, one of the largest nonprofit health systems in the U.S., and before that as president and CEO of San Francisco-based Dignity Health, according to a March 12 news release. 

Mr. Dean has also advised multiple presidential administrations on health policy issues including the Affordable Care Act and COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

He currently serves on the boards of McDonald’s Corporation, Guidehouse, Nox Health and Progyny, and is a senior advisor to Bain Capital. Surgery Partners operates more than 200 locations across 30 states, including ASCs, surgical hospitals and physician practices.

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