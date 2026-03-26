Why culture is the secret to a high-performing ASC

For many ASC leaders, the pressure to perform has never been higher amid reimbursement headwinds, growing competition for physicians, and the ongoing shift of complex procedures into the outpatient setting.

This growing storm has made operational excellence into a critical necessity. Some ASC leaders argue that the real driver of sustainable performance is gound in culture rather than a financial model or a strategic plan.

Bruce Feldman, former administrator of Eastern Orange Ambulatory Surgery Center in Cornwall, N.Y., and founder of an ASC consulting firm, joined Becker’s to discuss how he defines and measures a winning ASC culture. For Mr. Feldman, giving staff a real voice in decision-making is non-negotiable and a collaborative environment can move the needle on patient outcomes.

Editor’s note: This interview was edited lightly for clarity and length.

Question: How do you define a high-performing ASC culture, and how do you measure it?

Bruce Feldman: A high-performing ASC culture is fundamentally about teamwork — creating an environment where everyone works well together. In terms of measurement, it comes down to outcomes: patient satisfaction scores are a key indicator, but you also want to look at OR turnaround time, physician satisfaction, and staff satisfaction. Together, those metrics give you a well-rounded picture of how your culture is actually performing.

Q: How does a positive work environment influence productivity and patient outcomes?

BF: When staff have the tools and resources to do their jobs effectively, you naturally see improvements in both individual performance and team collaboration. One practice I’m a firm believer in is holding monthly staff meetings — and critically, letting the staff set the agenda. Giving them the space to surface the issues they’re facing, and real input into the decision-making process, makes a tremendous difference. That sense of ownership is really the foundation of a collaborative working environment.

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