NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi taps urology chief

By: Francesca Mathewes

NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in North Central Bronx today has appointed Grace Hyun, MD as chief of urology. 

Dr. Hyun succeeds Judy Siegel, MD, according to a Jan. 28 news release. The appointment became effective on January 1. 

Dr. Hyun joins Jacobi and North Central Bronx Hospitals from NYU Langone, where she served as the director of pediatric urology. She completed her urology residency at Columbia University, followed by a fellowship in pediatric urology at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. In addition to her publications in both pediatric and general urology, she is an acclaimed educator who has received multiple teaching awards.

