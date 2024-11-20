West Virginia gastroenterologist found guilty of tax fraud, faces up to 204 years in prison

A gastroenterologist in Wheeling, W.Va., has been found guilty of failing to pay nearly $2.5 million in payroll taxes, according to a Nov. 20 report from NBC affiliate WTOV.

A federal jury in Clarksburg, W. Va., found Nitesh Ratnakar, MD, guilty of 41 counts of tax fraud. Dr. Ratnakar was first indicted in February.

Dr. Ratnaker previously operated a gastroenterology practice and a medical equipment manufacturer in Elkins, W. Va.

He faces up to five years in prison for each of the first 38 tax fraud counts and two years for the other three counts, totaling a possible 204 years.