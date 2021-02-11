Top gastroenterology, endoscopy articles: 6 colonoscopy updates, what patients pay for 10 procedures and more

Here are the most-read gastroenterology and endoscopy articles during the week of Feb. 8-12:

1. For sale — Audax expects to sell Gastro Health in 2021

2. 6 recent updates on colonoscopy

3. California gastroenterologist sentenced in fraud scheme 'motivated by greed'

4. 10 more gastroenterologists to know

5. What patients pay for 10 gastroenterology procedures

