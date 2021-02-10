What 10 cities charge for 5 common ASC procedures
Fair Health created a database that presents in-network and out-of-network costs for an array of procedures across the U.S.
Becker's ASC Review used a list of the most populated ZIP codes and the Fair Health tool to create this list. Here's what hospitals in 10 U.S. cities charge for insertion of stabilizing or separating device into lower spine at single level with open decompression (22867); shoulder rotator cuff using an endoscope (29827); insertion of catheter into right and left heart for diagnosis (93453); removal of tonsils patient age 12 or over (42826); and complex removal of cataract with insertion of lens (66982):
1. Katy, Texas, 77449
Inserting device into spine:
In network: $41,545
Out of network: $83,753
Shoulder rotator cuff using endoscope:
In network: $15,350
Out of network: $34,782
Insertion of catheter:
In network: $10,429
Out of network: $23,260
Removal of tonsils:
In network: $7,824
Out of network: $15,049
Complex removal of cataract:
In network: $3,427
Out of network: $17,272
2. Queens, New York City, 11368
Inserting device into spine:
In network: $17,092
Out of network: $42,683
Shoulder rotator cuff using endoscope:
In network: $10,672
Out of network: $25,894
Insertion of catheter:
In network: $7,737
Out of network: $18,248
Removal of tonsils:
In network: $7,461
Out of network: $18,430
Complex removal of cataract:
In network: $2,928
Out of network: $6,987
3. Chicago, 60629
Inserting device into spine:
In network: $11,664
Out of network: $24,513
Shoulder rotator cuff using endoscope:
In network: $15,547
Out of network: $30,964
Insertion of catheter:
In network: $9,399
Out of network: $20,269
Removal of tonsils:
In network: $9,771
Out of network: $16,873
Complex removal of cataract:
In network: $6,934
Out of network: $14,443
4. Los Angeles, 90011
Inserting device into spine:
In network: $40,548
Out of network: $91,179
Shoulder rotator cuff using endoscope:
In network: $14,578
Out of network: $30,715
Insertion of catheter:
In network: $14,665
Out of network: $31,642
Removal of tonsils:
In network: $8,043
Out of network: $15,275
Complex removal of cataract:
In network: $6,022
Out of network: $11,297
5. Fontana, Calif., 92335
Inserting device into spine:
In network: $26,643
Out of network: $58,642
Shoulder rotator cuff using endoscope:
In network: $7,609
Out of network: $15,560
Insertion of catheter:
In network: $14,328
Out of network: $33,512
Removal of tonsils:
In network: $9,293
Out of network: $16,897
Complex removal of cataract:
In network: $4,468
Out of network: $9,999
6. Lakewood, N.J., 08701
Inserting device into spine:
In network: $34,367
Out of network: $62,906
Shoulder rotator cuff using endoscope:
In network: $14,488
Out of network: $36,710
Insertion of catheter:
In network: $9,081
Out of network: $19,309
Removal of tonsils:
In network: Not available
Out of network: $12,481
Complex removal of cataract:
In network: $4,810
Out of network: $10,509
7. Frisco, Texas, 75034
Inserting device into spine:
In network: $9,956
Out of network: $22,846
Shoulder rotator cuff using endoscope:
In network: $7,959
Out of network: $18,401
Insertion of catheter:
In network: $10,417
Out of network: $23,489
Removal of tonsils:
In network: $8,150
Out of network: $15,543
Complex removal of cataract:
In network: $4,321
Out of network: $9,466
8. Antioch, Tenn., 37013
Inserting device into spine:
In network: $25,492
Out of network: $55,315
Shoulder rotator cuff using endoscope:
In network: $9,005
Out of network: $19,429
Insertion of catheter:
In network: $12,163
Out of network: $29,074
Removal of tonsils:
In network: $4,861
Out of network: $13,009
Complex removal of cataract:
In network: $7,101
Out of network: $16,023
9. Pittsburg, Calif., 94565
Inserting device into spine:
In network: $34,227
Out of network: $76,053
Shoulder rotator cuff using endoscope:
In network: $13,807
Out of network: $29,981
Insertion of catheter:
In network: $22,222
Out of network: $53,059
Removal of tonsils:
In network: $13,076
Out of network: $25,008
Complex removal of cataract:
In network: $11,495
Out of network: $21,068
10. Atlanta, 30044
Inserting device into spine:
In network: $21,249
Out of network: $45,945
Shoulder rotator cuff using endoscope:
In network: $9,552
Out of network: $32,239
Insertion of catheter:
In network: $10,282
Out of network: $24,190
Removal of tonsils:
In network: $5,421
Out of network: $10,040
Complex removal of cataract:
In network: $5,620
Out of network: $11,205
Note: All in-network costs are based on estimates of what a health plan pays to a physician. All in-network and out-of-network costs are estimated to the 80th percentile. For these procedures, 80 percent of all charges are lower or equal to this charge.
More articles on surgery centers:
12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion
3 ASCs launching total joint programs
4 ASCs installing total joint robots
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.