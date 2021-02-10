What 10 cities charge for 5 common ASC procedures

Fair Health created a database that presents in-network and out-of-network costs for an array of procedures across the U.S.

Becker's ASC Review used a list of the most populated ZIP codes and the Fair Health tool to create this list. Here's what hospitals in 10 U.S. cities charge for insertion of stabilizing or separating device into lower spine at single level with open decompression (22867); shoulder rotator cuff using an endoscope (29827); insertion of catheter into right and left heart for diagnosis (93453); removal of tonsils patient age 12 or over (42826); and complex removal of cataract with insertion of lens (66982):

1. Katy, Texas, 77449

Inserting device into spine:

In network: $41,545

Out of network: $83,753

Shoulder rotator cuff using endoscope:

In network: $15,350

Out of network: $34,782

Insertion of catheter:

In network: $10,429

Out of network: $23,260

Removal of tonsils:

In network: $7,824

Out of network: $15,049

Complex removal of cataract:

In network: $3,427

Out of network: $17,272

2. Queens, New York City, 11368

Inserting device into spine:

In network: $17,092

Out of network: $42,683

Shoulder rotator cuff using endoscope:

In network: $10,672

Out of network: $25,894

Insertion of catheter:

In network: $7,737

Out of network: $18,248

Removal of tonsils:

In network: $7,461

Out of network: $18,430

Complex removal of cataract:

In network: $2,928

Out of network: $6,987

3. Chicago, 60629

Inserting device into spine:

In network: $11,664

Out of network: $24,513

Shoulder rotator cuff using endoscope:

In network: $15,547

Out of network: $30,964

Insertion of catheter:

In network: $9,399

Out of network: $20,269

Removal of tonsils:

In network: $9,771

Out of network: $16,873

Complex removal of cataract:

In network: $6,934

Out of network: $14,443

4. Los Angeles, 90011

Inserting device into spine:

In network: $40,548

Out of network: $91,179

Shoulder rotator cuff using endoscope:

In network: $14,578

Out of network: $30,715

Insertion of catheter:

In network: $14,665

Out of network: $31,642

Removal of tonsils:

In network: $8,043

Out of network: $15,275

Complex removal of cataract:

In network: $6,022

Out of network: $11,297

5. Fontana, Calif., 92335

Inserting device into spine:

In network: $26,643

Out of network: $58,642

Shoulder rotator cuff using endoscope:

In network: $7,609

Out of network: $15,560

Insertion of catheter:

In network: $14,328

Out of network: $33,512

Removal of tonsils:

In network: $9,293

Out of network: $16,897

Complex removal of cataract:

In network: $4,468

Out of network: $9,999

6. Lakewood, N.J., 08701

Inserting device into spine:

In network: $34,367

Out of network: $62,906

Shoulder rotator cuff using endoscope:

In network: $14,488

Out of network: $36,710

Insertion of catheter:

In network: $9,081

Out of network: $19,309

Removal of tonsils:

In network: Not available

Out of network: $12,481

Complex removal of cataract:

In network: $4,810

Out of network: $10,509

7. Frisco, Texas, 75034

Inserting device into spine:

In network: $9,956

Out of network: $22,846

Shoulder rotator cuff using endoscope:

In network: $7,959

Out of network: $18,401

Insertion of catheter:

In network: $10,417

Out of network: $23,489

Removal of tonsils:

In network: $8,150

Out of network: $15,543

Complex removal of cataract:

In network: $4,321

Out of network: $9,466

8. Antioch, Tenn., 37013

Inserting device into spine:

In network: $25,492

Out of network: $55,315

Shoulder rotator cuff using endoscope:

In network: $9,005

Out of network: $19,429

Insertion of catheter:

In network: $12,163

Out of network: $29,074

Removal of tonsils:

In network: $4,861

Out of network: $13,009

Complex removal of cataract:

In network: $7,101

Out of network: $16,023

9. Pittsburg, Calif., 94565

Inserting device into spine:

In network: $34,227

Out of network: $76,053

Shoulder rotator cuff using endoscope:

In network: $13,807

Out of network: $29,981

Insertion of catheter:

In network: $22,222

Out of network: $53,059

Removal of tonsils:

In network: $13,076

Out of network: $25,008

Complex removal of cataract:

In network: $11,495

Out of network: $21,068

10. Atlanta, 30044

Inserting device into spine:

In network: $21,249

Out of network: $45,945

Shoulder rotator cuff using endoscope:

In network: $9,552

Out of network: $32,239

Insertion of catheter:

In network: $10,282

Out of network: $24,190

Removal of tonsils:

In network: $5,421

Out of network: $10,040

Complex removal of cataract:

In network: $5,620

Out of network: $11,205

Note: All in-network costs are based on estimates of what a health plan pays to a physician. All in-network and out-of-network costs are estimated to the 80th percentile. For these procedures, 80 percent of all charges are lower or equal to this charge.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021.