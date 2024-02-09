The rise of GI pay: 10-year timeline

Gastroenterology was among the five highest-paid specialties in 2023, but its position in the rankings has shuffled in the last decade.

Here is how the average annual salary of gastroenterologists has evolved over the last 10 years, along with the percent change from year to year, using Medscape's annual "Physician Compensation Survey" editions from 2013 to 2023. Overall, the average salary among gastroenterologists increased by 47% in the last decade.

2023: $501,000 (+10.6%)

2022: $453,000 (+11.6%)

2021: $406,000 (-3.1%)

2020: $419,000 (+0.5%)

2019: $417,000 (+2.2%)

2018: $408,000 (+4.3%)

2017: $391,000 (+2.9%)

2016: $380,000 (+2.7%)

2015: $370,000 (+6.3%)

2014: $348,000 (+0.6%)

2013: $342,000 (+12.9%)