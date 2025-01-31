The new frontiers of GI ASC growth

Geogy Vennikandam, MD, COO of Chicago-based GI Partners of Illinois, joined Becker's to discuss five of the ASC growth opportunities for GI groups he focuses on.

1. Increasing procedure volume

Expanding the range of procedures performed in ASCs is crucial for long-term growth, particularly as CMS and private insurers approve more procedures for outpatient settings.

"That means expanding eligible procedures as CMS and private insurers approve them and leveraging minimally invasive techniques to shift more inpatient procedures to ASCs," Dr. Vennikandam said.

He also cited a "high degree of different procedures," moving to the GI setting, including gastric peroral endoscopic myotomy.

2. Leveraging technology

Technology remains a critical driver of ASC efficiency and clinical outcomes.

"I'm a huge advocate for technology, especially robotics, AI and enhanced surgical tools to improve precision and reduce recovery time," Dr. Vennikandam said.

This includes new partnerships, such as GI Partners of Illinois' recent collaboration with Nashville, Tenn.-based Sylvan Health, a nutritional services provider, as well as with Medtronic for the GI Genius and with Heidi AI for AI-powered medical scribing, among other collaborations.

3. Optimizing payer relationships

Financial sustainability remains a top priority for ASCs, requiring strategic negotiations with payers.

"To do that, you have to establish relationships with payers, ensuring optimal payer contracts and maximizing reimbursement for high-value procedures," he said.

Dr. Vennikandam and GI Partners of Illinois are also focused on value-based care models that "reward ASCs for efficiency and quality, capitalizing on the growing demand for outpatient surgical services — especially in the post-pandemic world," he said.

The most prominent strategy in these contracts is demonstrating value, he said, including cost savings and patient outcomes.

"When I'm on calls with payers, my goal is to show cost savings and efficiency," he said. "Everything is data-driven, so I provide case studies proving that shifting procedures to ASCs results in a lower total spend for payers."

4. Implementing feedback mechanisms

Engaging both employees and patients in continuous improvement efforts can lead to better experiences and operational efficiencies. Dr. Vennikandam has introduced a feedback mechanism he calls the "Gutsy Box" — a system designed to encourage candid feedback.

"It has worked phenomenally well for both employees and patients because I want to hear what they have to say," he said.

5. Strengthening physician engagement

A highly engaged physician workforce is key to the success of any ASC.

"I'm a big proponent of encouraging physician ownership models to increase engagement and quality of care," Dr. Vennikandam said. "That includes recruiting and retaining specialists who can perform advanced procedures in an ASC setting."