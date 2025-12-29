The biggest GI news of 2025

Here are the 10 gastroenterology stories published by Becker’s that drew the most clicks this year:

Former Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University gastroenterologist Terrence Allen Smith, MD, died April 7 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center following a bicycle accident. Dr. Smith had a 20-year career at VUMC during which he developed the health system’s small bowel center and earned the Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence before retiring in 2023.

The American College of Gastroenterology warned the U.S. Supreme Court that limiting the authority of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force could cause millions of Americans to lose access to free colorectal cancer screenings. The group said USPSTF recommendations are used in screening insurance mandates in 16 states and warned that higher out-of-pocket costs could deter screenings and increase colorectal cancer deaths. On June 27, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of upholding the USPSTF’s authority under the Affordable Care Act, protecting access to no-cost colorectal cancer screenings.

Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg (Md.) was acquired by Fredericksburg-based Mary Washington Medical Group, an affiliate of Mary Washington Healthcare. The practice was renamed Mary Washington Gastroenterology and its two sites were integrated into departments at Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford (Va.) Hospital.

Anniston-based Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center became the first hospital in Alabama to perform a new gastroenterology biopsy procedure that enables physicians to collect larger, more intact tissue samples for more accurate diagnoses. The endoscopic ultrasound-guided procedure improves cancer and GI disease detection.

The National Institutes of Health withdrew renewal grant applications for the Consortium of Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disease Researchers in early April, citing new internal policy changes. Patient advocacy groups, including the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, called on Congress to reinstate funding, warning the move jeopardizes the nation’s only clinical care network for eosinophilic gastroenteritis patients and halts ongoing research.

Michael Dolinger, MD, was chosen to lead the pediatric inflammatory bowel disease program at New York City-based Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone. He is an assistant professor in the department of pediatrics, division of pediatric gastroenterology and hepatology, at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of pediatric Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Dr. Dolinger is the first U.S. gastroenterologist certified in bedside intestinal ultrasound and will treat patients at NYU Langone’s Fink Children’s Ambulatory Care Center and Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center.

A study published in Gastroenterology found that an elimination diet guided by Bioamerica’s inFoods IBS test significantly reduced abdominal pain in patients with irritable bowel syndrome compared to a placebo diet. The multicenter trial of 238 patients showed nearly 60% of patients in the treatment group met the FDA responder definition for abdominal pain reduction, with higher response rates among patients with IBS-C and IBS-M. The test offers a data-driven approach to identifying individual food triggers in IBS patients.

Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Audubon Hospital became the first facility in the state to offer endoscopic ultrasound-guided radiofrequency ablation for pancreatic cancer, a minimally invasive treatment for inoperable or difficult-to-treat tumors. The state’s first EUS-RFA was performed by gastroenterologist William Evans III, MD, with funding provided by the Norton Healthcare Foundation and the Connie Erickson Foundation.

Medical device manufacturer ConMed said it plans to exit its gastroenterology product lines, a segment projected to generate about $90 million in revenue in 2025. The move is expected to improve ConMed’s consolidated gross margin by about 80 basis points and end its distribution agreement for the Gore VIABIL biliary stent with W. L. Gore & Associates on Jan. 1, 2026. The company said it will shift focus to minimally invasive, robotic and laparoscopic surgery, smoke evacuation and orthopedic soft tissue repair markets.

10. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Borland Groover appointed four new C-suite leaders as part of a leadership restructuring aimed at positioning the organization for future growth. Dinesh Madhok, MD, was named CEO, with Tom Bailey appointed CFO, Cloyd Thomas Jr. named chief operating officer for clinics and Pamela Nix named chief human resources officer. The new executives join Jackie Kennedy, COO of Borland Groover’s ancillary division, while Vince Vitali continues as chief information officer.