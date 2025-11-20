5 best-paying cities for mid-to-late career gastroenterologists

Dallas offers the highest pay in the country for gastroenterologists with 29 to 35 years of experience, according to Medscape’s salary explorer.

The elevated compensation comes as the specialty faces growing strain. The U.S. is on track to fall short by more than 1,600 gastroenterologists by late 2025, GastroScholar estimates, due to increased procedure demand, workforce turnover and expanding patient needs.

Colorectal cancer is also rising at an alarming pace among younger adults. It’s now the fastest-growing cancer in people under 50, with diagnoses climbing sharply among those under 25. Screening rates among adults ages 45 to 49 remain low, and younger patients are more often diagnosed at later, more aggressive stages.

Here are the five best-paying cities for mid-to-late career gastroenterologists, along with the average annual salaries for each:

Dallas: $634,755

San Francisco: $623,164

Chicago: $598,075