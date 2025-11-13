Gastroenterologists see 5% pay jump 

Gastroenterologist pay jumped 5% from 2024 to 2025, according to AMGA 2025 Medical Group Compensation and Productivity Survey.

The data surveyed 184,000 providers across nearly 500 medical groups, encompassing almost 200 physicians, advanced practice clinicians and other specialties.

Here are four more statistics gastroenterologists need to know:

1. From 2024 to 2025, GI pay jumped from $603,157 to $644,422.

2. The specialty also saw a 1.6% increase in work relative value units, from 8,868 to 9,008.

3. Gastroenterology saw a 3.7% change in compensation per wRVUs, from $67.93 to $70.47.

4. Overall, primary care specialties led the way with a 5.7% increase, followed by a 4% increase for medical specialties, 3.7% for surgical specialties, and a 5.1% increase for radiology, anesthesiology and pathology specialties.