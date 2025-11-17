Nearly 70% of US counties lack an active gastroenterologist: 10 workforce notes

More than two-thirds of the counties in the U.S. do not have a practicing gastroenterologist, according to a Nov. 14 report from Medicus Healthcare Solutions.

Here are nine more notes on the GI workforce in the report, Addressing the Gastroenterologist Shortage:

More than 531 counties have fewer than five gastroenterologists, while 175 counties have more than 20. About 7 million people live more than 50 miles away from a gastroenterologist. It takes a median of 186 days for healthcare organizations to fill an open gastroenterologist position. The average annual hospital revenue generated by gastroenterologists is $2.9 million. There are about six gastroenterologists for every 100,000 people in the U.S. About 15% of gastroenterologists have worked locum tenens. Nearly two-thirds of gastroenterologists would take a pay cut for an improved work-life balance. The 2025 Gastroenterology Fellowship Match achieved a 99.6% fill rate, but demand is outpacing training opportunities. By 2037, the U.S. is projected to have a shortage of nearly 1,400 gastroenterologists.

Read the full report here.