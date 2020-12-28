Population-based risk scores could improve risk predictions for IBD, study says

Los Angeles-based Mount Sinai researchers built risk scores that improve prediction of inflammatory bowel disease risk, according to a Dec. 24 news release.

The researchers used genetic data from nearly 30,000 people, the release said. They found polygenic risk scores, built with data from multiple populations in Mount Sinai's BioMe Biobank boosted IBD predictions for every population in the biobank.

Risk scores significantly improved predictions among Europeans, Ashkenazi Jewish and Hispanic ancestry in BioMe, the release said.

"The ability to accurately predict genetic disease risk in individuals across ancestries is a critical avenue that may positively affect patient outcomes, as early interventions and even preventive measures are being considered and developed," said Judy Cho, MD, senior study author, in the release. "These findings support a need for greater genetic diversity, including more data on African American populations, to enhance disease risk predictions and reduce health disparities for all populations."

