Mount Sinai Doctors opens Scarsdale, NY, location, expands GI services

New York City-based Mount Sinai Doctors opened a new location in Scarsdale, N.Y., which will provide an array of services.

What you should know:

1. Mount Sinai Doctors will provide primary care, cardiology, gastroenterology, orthopedics and gynecology services, among others out of the new facility.

2. The Scarsdale facility is 15,000 square feet.

3. In addition to the services, the facility has access to imaging, laboratory services and physical therapy.

4. Mount Sinai Doctors consolidated several of its independent offices into the new space.

