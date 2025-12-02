Gastro Center of Maryland opens 2 new locations 

The Gastro Center of Maryland has announced plans to add two new locations to its statewide reach of services.

According to a Dec. 1 new release, GCM will expand into Bethesda and Silver Spring. GCM already operates practices across the state, including in Annapolis, Columbia, Gaithersburg, Riverdale, Olney, Timonium and White Marsh.

GCM is one of the largest GI practices in the state according to the release. With the additional locations, it now operates nine GI practices in Maryland with the aim of responding to an uptick in demand for services in the region.