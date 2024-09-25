Mercy to break ground on Oklahoma's 1st digestive health facility

Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy will break ground on the Kathryn Ann Meinders Digestive Health Institute in Oklahoma City on Sept. 27, the state's first standalone medical center dedicated to digestive health.

The building will be located just south of Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, according to a Sept. 25 press release sent to Becker's.

The two-level digestive health facility will provide relief to local GI patients, who previously had to travel 500 miles to South Texas for care.

The 52,000-square-foot institute will have seven procedure rooms, 21 prep/recovery rooms, a chapel, ambulatory space for gastrointestinal care, an inflammatory bowel disease clinic, colorectal surgery exam rooms, a hepatology clinic, a motility lab, education space and offices.

The center was made possible through a $7.5 million philanthropy gift, the largest individual donation Mercy Oklahoma has ever received.