Indiana GI group breaks ground on new clinic with surgery center

Evansville, Ind.-based Digestive Care Center broke ground on a new digestive care clinic in Warrick County, Ind., July 22, local news affiliate WEHT reports.

The development will feature a care clinic, a surgery center, medical office space, a pathology lab and an infusion center.

The group is building a mixed-used development and plans for it to include a restaurant and a cafe, among others.

