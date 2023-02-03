GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

How 4 GI practices, companies have used AI in the last 8 weeks

Claire Wallace -  

A new study published in JAMA Network Open found that artificial intelligence can help gastroenterologists by lowering time-related degradation in colonoscopy quality. Here are four ways that GI practices and companies have used artificial intelligence since Dec. 1. 

1. Dayton (Ohio) Gastroenterology added GI Genius' tool for AI-assisted colonoscopies. 

2. West Virginia University Health System's J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown received Medtronic's GI Genius endoscopy modules, which use AI to improve polyp detection rate. 

3. Dayton (Ohio) VA Medical Center also began using GI Genius  to detect polyps during colonoscopies with artificial intelligence. 

4. The American Gastroenterological Association's GI Opportunity Fund made an investment in artificial intelligence company Virgo Surgical Video Solutions. 

