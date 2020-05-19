Florida GI practice restarts elective procedures — how it did it

Bradenton-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists reopened the Center for Endoscopy a week after Florida allowed elective procedures to resume and is already seeing surgical volume return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

What you should know:

1. The practice rescheduled patients who had their procedures delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and implemented several COVID-19-related screening precautions.

2. Before a patient enters the center, they undergo a screening phone call and are briefed on what to expect at the center.

3. Upon entering the surgery center, the patient's temperature is checked and they're given a mask to wear while in the center. Patients also have access to hand sanitizer.

4. Center administrator Lance Shurter said the center is getting back to a full schedule. It had previously performed more than 50 procedures per day.

"The assessment calls are an added amount of time that they're spending connecting with the patient, but it's worth it to make sure everyone is screened properly and it's going to be safe when they come for their procedure," Mr. Shurter said. "We're glad to see they're engaged and involved in their own care."

More articles on surgery centers:

4 COVID-19 supply considerations for ASCs

5 hospitals, health systems opening or planning ASCs

ASCs reopening to patients: Check these 7 boxes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.