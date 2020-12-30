CRH Medical to lose client, GI studies — 3 GI industry notes

Here are three updates on GI companies and practices:

Atlanta-based United Digestive didn't renew its professional services agreement with CRH Medical, and its contract will expire Oct. 31, 2021.

Patients from certain ethnic groups with colorectal cancer may be unable to access follow-up care, according to a study published in Cancer.

New York City-based Mount Sinai researchers built risk scores that improve prediction of inflammatory bowel disease risk.

More articles on healthcare:

What ASC execs need to know about the COVID-19 relief bill: 6 details

USPI headed in 2021: 8 things to know

California surgery center remains open, despite system's elective surgery postponement

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.