California surgery center remains open, despite system's elective surgery postponement

NorthBay Healthcare Group is keeping its outpatient surgery center in Vacaville, Calif., open, despite canceling elective procedures on its main campus, The North Bay Business Journal reported Dec. 29.

The Vacaville-based hospital continued to perform elective procedures until a recent surge in COVID-19 patients from a nearby prison and an Air Force base. Elective procedures that require an overnight stay will be postponed until at least Jan. 8. Emergent surgeries will continue uninterrupted.

NorthBay's surgery center is a multispecialty surgery center that performs cases like colonoscopy and partial knee replacements.

