'A place for definitive answers': Mayo Clinic brings gastroenterology care to the UK

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is adding gastroenterology and cardiology care, among other specialties, at its outpatient clinic in London.

The U.K. facility serves as a gateway to Mayo's network of about 4,000 physicians and a virtual hub for patients who may need to travel to the U.S. for care, according to the health system.

"Mayo is the place to go for definitive answers," G. Anton Decker, president of Mayo Clinic International, said in a July 13 news release. "Anyone who goes to Mayo Clinic Healthcare has access to all of Mayo and its deep expertise. We aim to serve as a trusted resource and partner to patients and healthcare organizations across the U.K. and world."

Gastroenterologists James East, MD, and Bobby Prasad, MD, are now seeing patients at Mayo Clinic Healthcare.

The team also added cardiologists Elijah Behr, MD; Sanjay Prasad, MD; and Gosia Wamil, MD, PhD, as well as pulmonologist John Costello, MD.

Diagnostic services at the clinic include colonoscopies and other cancer screenings, ultrasounds, MRI, X-rays and echocardiograms.

Mayo Clinic also has clinics in Minnesota, Florida and Arizona.