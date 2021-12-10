Becker's top 5 gastroenterology stories in 2021 

Here are the five most-read stories on gastroenterology and endoscopy Becker's ASC Review has reported on in 2021:

1. In April, TriHealth, a Cincinnati-based health system, sued to enforce a noncompete clause for 18 gastroenterologists who planned to leave the system in June, according to a Cincinnati Business Courier report. Here are five details to know.

2. U.S. News & World Report released its 2020-21 best hospitals rankings July 28. U.S. News analyzed 1,568 hospitals that admitted at least 480 Medicare gastroenterology patients in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Here are the top 10 hospitals for gastroenterology.

3. In January, a 73-year-old gastroenterologist was sentenced to three years of probation, 1,000 hours of community service and a $2.9 million restitution payment for his involvement in a decadeslong insurance fraud scheme.

4. In May, Gastro Health was sold to private equity company Omers. Miami-based Gastro Health previously was owned by Audax Private Equity, which acquired the company in 2016. While precise financial details of the transaction were not disclosed, PE Hub released a report in February that speculated Gastro Health to be worth $65 million in EBITDA.

5. In February, before the sale of Gastro Health was finalized, Becker's ASC Review spoke with Eric Major, director at Provident Healthcare Partners, and Praveen Suthrum, president of NextServices, a healthcare management company, about what they believed a Gastro Health deal could look like and what the ramifications would mean to the industry.