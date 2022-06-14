AGA calls for national colorectal cancer screening approach

The American Gastroenterological Association released a series of position statements June 14 amounting to a call to action for a national colorectal cancer screening approach.

The eight statements were developed by CRC experts to highlight the continuum of colorectal cancer screening, identify barriers and provide a platform for groups to work together to eliminate screening barriers, according to a June 14 news release.

"CRC screening saves lives, but only if people get screened," said David Lieberman, MD, chair of the AGA executive committee on the screening continuum. "Cost sharing is an important barrier to screening, which contributes to racial, ethnic and socioeconomic inequities in colorectal cancer outcomes. The full cost of screening — including non-invasive tests and follow-up colonoscopies — should be covered without cost to patients."

Read the AGA's position statements here.