8 recent GI expansions

GI Alliance expanded to Utah, Colorado and Illinois in the past month.

Here are eight recent expansions from gastroenterology practices and groups:

1. Homewood, Ill.-based South Suburban Gastroenterology joined GI Alliance.

2. Miami-based Gastro Health brought on 17 gastroenterologists who left TriHealth in Cincinnati earlier this year.

3. Bettendorf, Iowa-based Gastroenterology Associates joined Genesis Health Group, the largest multispecialty group in the region.

4. GI Alliance partnered with Salt Lake City-based Utah Gastroenterology.

5. GI Alliance formed its first Colorado partnership with Colorado Gastroenterology.

6. Indiana University Health Morgan and Veteran Health Indiana are partnering to provide gastrointestinal services to veterans.

7. Pearl Princess Uy, MD, is the latest gastroenterologist to join Northern Light Gastroenterology in Bangor, Maine.

8. Capital Digestive Care partnered with Colliers International and Facility Logix to move and expand its laboratory space in Silver Springs, Md