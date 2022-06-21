8 gastroenterology updates to know

From updated cancer screening guidelines to a $5 million donation, here are eight gastroenterology updates Becker's reported on since June 6:

1. Iterative Scopes, a gastroenterology-focused software company, selected Aditya Khosla, PhD, as its chief technology officer.

2. Cleveland Clinic Weston (Fla.) Hospital received a $5 million donation for research and education at the digestive disease center from Steven Shulman and his wife, Ellen.

3. Providence, R.I.-based University Gastroenterology is teaming with Virgo Surgical Video Solutions to use artificial intelligence to identify patients for inflammatory bowel disease trials.

4. The American Gastroenterological Association released a series of position statements June 14 amounting to a call to action for a national colorectal cancer screening approach.

5. Cincinnati Children's Hospital topped U.S. News & World Report's list of best children's hospitals for gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery.

6. Gastro Health added Annapolis, Md.-based Digestive Disorders Associates to its network.

7. A study published June 5 in the New England Journal of Medicine reported that every rectal cancer patient treated emerged cancer-free and without clinically significant complications, a result hailed as historic by a study co-author.

8. The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy released updated guidelines for the screening of pancreatic cancer for those with genetic susceptibility.