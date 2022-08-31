8 Gastro Health moves in 8 months

Here are eight moves from Gastro Health that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 6:

1. Gastro Health added gastroenterologist and internal medicine physician Keith Moore, MD, to its network.

2. Gastro Health opened a Hygieacare center in Miami to prepare patients for colonoscopy.

3. Gastro Health added Annapolis, Md.-based Digestive Disorders Associates to its network.

4. Gastro Health selected Alan Oliver as the platform's new COO.

5. Gastro Health added Towson, Md.-based Goldberg, Rosenstein, Khan & Forman, MD, PA to its network.

6. Gastro Health added Kennewick, Wash.-based Tri-Cities Endoscopy Center to its network.

7. Gastro Health acquired Greater Boston Gastroenterology in Framingham, Digestive Health Specialists in Chelmsford and Middlesex Gastroenterology in Middletown in a three-practice acquisition in Massachusetts.

8. Gastro Health added Gastroenterology Associates of Pensacola (Fla.) and Optimal Digestive Care in Frederick, Md., to its network.